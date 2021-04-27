FPJ Legal: Bodies can't be made to wait for cremation, Bombay High Court slams authorities

Mumbai: Taking note of various instances wherein bodies of those expired due to COVID-19 are made to wait for hours together for cremation, the Bombay High Court ordered the Maharashtra government to ensure that the dead-bodies aren't made to wait for cremation. The high court has asked the state to immediately issue directives to all the concerned to ensure that dead bodies aren't released from the hospital until the crematoriums are vacant.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni while hearing a plea filed by Sneha Marjadi regarding various issues pertaining to COVID-19 crisis in the state, noted an incident of Beed district, wherein around 12 dead bodies were stacked in single ambulance.

The judges further said they have come across videos in media showing long queues of dead bodies, waiting for cremation.

"You (State) may file an affidavit on next hearing but by evening order all authorities to ensure that dead bodies aren't made to wait in a crematoriums for their cremation. They can't be made to wait for hours altogether," Justice Kulkarni said.

"Or at least don't release the body until there is space in the crematoriums. Why to make them wait?" the judge added.

At this, the state counsel told the bench that coordination between the crematoriums and hospitals is done by the local bodies and not the government.