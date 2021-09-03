FPJ Legal | Bhima-Koregaon violence: Varavara Rao moves Bombay HC seeking extension of medical bail

MUMBAI: Arrested poet and activist Varavara Rao on Friday moved the Bombay High Court seeking to extend his medical bail granted in February 2021. The activist has also sought an additional relief of allowing him to live in his hometown at Telangana.

Rao's plea was listed for hearing before the bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nijamoodin Jamadar on Friday, however, it couldn't take up the matter for hearing. It is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

In his plea filed through advocate Yug Chaudhary, Rao has pointed out that he hasn't breached any of the conditions imposed by the bench while granting him bail.

Further, the plea states that it has become unaffordable for Rao and his wife to live in Mumbai and get treated and thus, the bail conditions need to be modified and he should be allowed to stay at Telangana.

According to his plea, apart from the neurological issues Rao suffered, he has been suffering with dead brain tissue due to arterial blockages that deals with memory and visual processing area of the brain.

To buttress his case, Rao has highlighted that his son-in-law owns a nursing home in Telangana and is a neurosurgeon. He further stated that his own daughter is an ophthalmological officer with the Telangana state government and that his granddaughter has recently completed MBBS course. "They will all take proper care of my health and will also ensure round the clock support to us," the plea stated.

The plea further claimed that if Rao is sent back to jail his health would again deteriorate.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:10 PM IST