FPJ Legal: 3 additional judges of Bombay HC given permanent position

Three additional judges of the Bombay High Court – justices Madhav Jamdar, Amit Borkar and Shrikant Kulkarni – have been elevated as permanent judges of the HC on Monday.

Their tenures were to expire later this month. However, the SC Collegium had recommended they be made permanent.

As per SC Collegium’s recommendation, the term of an additional HC judge, justice Abhay Ahuja, of the Bombay HC has been extended by one year.

“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India, in consultation with Hon’ble CJI, is pleased to appoint the following Additional Judges as Judges of the Bombay/Calcutta High Court,” a notification issued by the Department of Justice said.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:09 PM IST