FPJ Impact: Railways to install new water vending machines at stations in Mumbai

Finally, the railway authorities will introduce new water vending machines (WVMs) at railway stations and replace the ones that aren't functioning. There are 36 WVMs on Central Railway (CR) and 24 WVMs on Western Railway (WR) that were non-functional. These will now be replaced and new ones in less than a month.

According to railway officials, they carried out an inspection of the WVMs lying at different railway stations. Most of them are lying defective, yet to undergo maintenance and are occupying space on platforms and station premises.

There are around 80 water vending machines on Central Railway and more than 50 WVMs on Western Railway taking the total to 130 WVMs. Out of these 60, WVMs or 46 percent aren't in working condition.

"We will be getting 30 new WVMs in the coming days," said a WR official. People are now simply walking past these bulky vending machines. There are notices pasted on these machines stating that they aren't in a working condition. These machines were introduced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on both Central and Western Railways.

The CR officials said that they have called tenders for installing these WVMs with each occupying area of 30 sq. feet. They are expecting to get Rs 16.90 lakh for a period of 5 years. Earlier neither railways nor IRCTC was doing much to expedite the process of restarting WVMs across Mumbai. And the heatwave is already making it difficult for passengers. Sources said that bills of over Rs 50 lakh or so are pending from different contractors who were running these WVMs. The officials claimed that these WVMs will be auctioned and money be recovered. People can get water at Re 1 and can also refill water in their bottles for Rs 5. These machines were shut throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and had become decrepit.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:58 PM IST