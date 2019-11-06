FPJ Impact: Panchnamas of rain-hit crops begin in Uttan

Bhayandar: Post Free Press Journal’s exposure of the cold shoulder response and apathetic attitude shown by the district authorities towards the devastated farmers’ woes in the twin-city, a team of revenue officials finally woke up from their slumber and conducted spot panchnamas to assess the extent of damage to paddy and vegetable crops in the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar on Tuesday.

FPJ had published an article in the Nov 5 edition highlighting the woes of rain-hit farmers who were waiting for officials to visit their farmlands to conduct panchnamas — an exercise that is carried out by the government to assess losses incurred by farmers and to compensate them accordingly.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already issued standing instructions to the respective district administrations to complete the damage assessment exercise at the earliest.

The revenue officials were accompanied by the local municipal corporator, Sharmila Bagaji. Although farmers have been assured of financial aid without the exercise, the panchnamas will ensure the provision of maximum assistance and compensation to the affected farmers.

While rain has played havoc with paddy crop in villages including Rai, Murdha, Morwa, Ghodbunder and Chene, vegetable crops like Lauki (Bottle Gourd) and Bhindi (Lady Finger) have been wiped out in the coastal parts of Uttan near Bhayandar.