FPJ Impact: Now, MBMC clears unpaid wages of corona warriors

Bhayandar: Almost immediately after- The Free Press Journal carried a news article ( MBMC Fire Fighters Salaries Not Paid for Three Months ) on Wednesday ( 1, April 2020) highlighting the plight of fire brigade and emergency department employees, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) cleared their pending wages on Saturday.

In a shocking revelation as many as 72 personnel working on a contractual basis for this crucial service providing wing of the MBMC has remain unpaid for the past three months. The issue was raised by trade union leader of Maharashtra Nav-Nirman Sena - Sandip Rane.

Apart from responding to the routine fire break-out calls, the fire brigade and emergency wing has been saddled with a daunting task of sanitizing public places and even residential pockets to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the twin-city.

“Wages of 72 contractual workers were held up due to lack of budgetary allocations, however the issue has been resolved and payments have been released.” confirmed chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.

"We are thankful to the FPJ for highlighting the plight of the fire fighters. The civic administration should also provide safety gear to these personnel who also the corona warriors for the twin-city.” said Rane.

Fire engines and water tankers are being used round-the-clock to spray disinfectants like sodium hydrochloride solution diluted in water, as fire fighters carry out disinfection exercise with dedicated commitment, to curb the transmission of novel coronavirus disease.