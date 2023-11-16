 FPJ Impact: Mumbai Airport Customs Officials Undergo Mandatory Training After Alleged Detention, Search Of US Diplomat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Impact: Mumbai Airport Customs Officials Undergo Mandatory Training After Alleged Detention, Search Of US Diplomat

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Airport Customs Officials Undergo Mandatory Training After Alleged Detention, Search Of US Diplomat

The Free Press Journal exclusively reported on Thursday the ugly spat over the alleged detention and search of US diplomat Wendy Washington attached with the US Consulate in Mumbai by customs officials at the Mumbai airport

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai international airport | File Photo

Following an ugly spat between a US diplomat and Mumbai Airport Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport last month, senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officials of the Customs and GST cadre on instructions from their controlling authority, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has ordered mandatory training of all front line officials posted at the airport on clearance of foreign diplomats and soft skills. 

Under fire from the Union Finance Ministry, senior IRS officials at the Mumbai Airport issued orders to deputy customs commissioners and assistant customs commissioners at CSMIA to undergo mandatory training on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, clearance of foreign diplomats and soft skills in handling passengers at the busy international terminal of the Mumbai Airport. 

The Free Press Journal exclusively reported on Thursday the ugly spat over the alleged detention and search of US diplomat Wendy Washington attached with the US Consulate in Mumbai by customs officials at the Mumbai airport for several gold bangles and ornaments on arrival from Bangkok. Her flight was flagged for contraband gold and customs officials had asked her about the gold ornaments and bangles leading to a ruckus created by the US diplomat Wendy Washington claiming diplomatic immunity.

All customs officers have been ordered to attend the training on Friday afternoon at the airport conference room or join the online link shared on the airport customs WhatsApp groups and email.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: US Diplomat Alleges Harassment At Mumbai Airport; Sparking Tensions Between Consulate...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ‘Probe Can’t Be Shifted Merely Because It Is Not Appealing To Kin,’ Observes Bombay HC

Mumbai: ‘Probe Can’t Be Shifted Merely Because It Is Not Appealing To Kin,’ Observes Bombay HC

Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Racecourse Hosts Debut Art Fair, Blending Elegance & Artistry

Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Racecourse Hosts Debut Art Fair, Blending Elegance & Artistry

Maharashtra: Government-Run Blood Banks Slapped With ₹12.72 Lakh In Fines For Neglecting Daily...

Maharashtra: Government-Run Blood Banks Slapped With ₹12.72 Lakh In Fines For Neglecting Daily...

Soil Erosion Of Western Ghats Doubled Since 1990: IITB Study

Soil Erosion Of Western Ghats Doubled Since 1990: IITB Study

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Asks BMC To Clean City Railway Station Toilets

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Asks BMC To Clean City Railway Station Toilets