FPJ Impact: Mumbai Airport Customs Officials Undergo Mandatory Training After Alleged Detention, Search Of US Diplomat

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

Following an ugly spat between a US diplomat and Mumbai Airport Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport last month, senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officials of the Customs and GST cadre on instructions from their controlling authority, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has ordered mandatory training of all front line officials posted at the airport on clearance of foreign diplomats and soft skills.

Under fire from the Union Finance Ministry, senior IRS officials at the Mumbai Airport issued orders to deputy customs commissioners and assistant customs commissioners at CSMIA to undergo mandatory training on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, clearance of foreign diplomats and soft skills in handling passengers at the busy international terminal of the Mumbai Airport.

The Free Press Journal exclusively reported on Thursday the ugly spat over the alleged detention and search of US diplomat Wendy Washington attached with the US Consulate in Mumbai by customs officials at the Mumbai airport for several gold bangles and ornaments on arrival from Bangkok. Her flight was flagged for contraband gold and customs officials had asked her about the gold ornaments and bangles leading to a ruckus created by the US diplomat Wendy Washington claiming diplomatic immunity.

All customs officers have been ordered to attend the training on Friday afternoon at the airport conference room or join the online link shared on the airport customs WhatsApp groups and email.

