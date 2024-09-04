 FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

The FPJ reported that the illegally parked buses near a sprawling slum cluster turned into a safe haven-mainly during the night- for anti-social elements including drunkards, gamblers and junkies, posing a threat to citizens-especially women and minor girls.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Cops in Action | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Less than 36 hours after the after The Free Press Journal uploaded the news and photographs on its website highlighting the security threat posed to residents owing to illegally parked private luxury buses, the traffic department attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police launched a massive crackdown against the offenders on the road adjacent to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (west) late on Tuesday night.

The FPJ reported that the illegally parked buses near a sprawling slum cluster turned into a safe haven-mainly during the night- for anti-social elements including drunkards, gamblers and junkies, posing a threat to citizens-especially women and minor girls.

The gory incident of rape, kidnap and attempt to murder of a four-year-old girl inside one of the buses parked at the same spot in December-2020 stands as testimony to the accusations. After keeping vigil for a brief period to ensure buses were not allowed to park on the road in an illegal manner, the same situation continues to prevail as dozens of buses owned by private transport agencies from across the state could be seen lined up on the road.

Taking cognizance of the news report, traffic police personnel under the supervision of Police Inspector- Devidas Handore immediately reached the spot and issued challans to 20 offenders under section 122 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), 1988 which prohibits leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position on a public road.

FPJ Shorts
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January 2025; Check For More Details Here
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 213 Specialist Officer Positions by September 15
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016
Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016
Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints
Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints

Fines amounting Rs. 28,500 was imposed on the offenders who were warned against parking buses along the stretch of road. Senior MBMC officials claimed that apart from regular action by the traffic wing personnel against the illegally parked buses and other vehicles, patrolling teams and beat marshals from the local police station have tightened the vigilance exercise.

However, to put a permanent end to haphazard and illegal parking menace, the MBVV police will soon communicate with the civic administration asking them to develop secured parking lots in the twin-city, an official said.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Recruit Engineers To Address Staff Shortage, Overhaul Technical Workforce
article-image

Apart from the stadium road, several spots including- Sheetal Nagar Road, Ghodbunder village road and service roads running adjacent to the highway have become a favourite destination for drivers to illegally park buses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New...

Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New...

FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Recruit Engineers To Address Staff Shortage, Overhaul Technical Workforce

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Recruit Engineers To Address Staff Shortage, Overhaul Technical Workforce

Thane: Truck Carrying Chemicals Falls Off Flyover On Ghodbunder Road, Traffic Hit For Five Hours

Thane: Truck Carrying Chemicals Falls Off Flyover On Ghodbunder Road, Traffic Hit For Five Hours

Maharashtra: PWD To Add Toilet Capacity At Roadside Pumps, Dhabas, & Hotels On Highways & State...

Maharashtra: PWD To Add Toilet Capacity At Roadside Pumps, Dhabas, & Hotels On Highways & State...