FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

Mira Bhayandar: Less than 36 hours after the after The Free Press Journal uploaded the news and photographs on its website highlighting the security threat posed to residents owing to illegally parked private luxury buses, the traffic department attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police launched a massive crackdown against the offenders on the road adjacent to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Bhayandar (west) late on Tuesday night.

The FPJ reported that the illegally parked buses near a sprawling slum cluster turned into a safe haven-mainly during the night- for anti-social elements including drunkards, gamblers and junkies, posing a threat to citizens-especially women and minor girls.

The gory incident of rape, kidnap and attempt to murder of a four-year-old girl inside one of the buses parked at the same spot in December-2020 stands as testimony to the accusations. After keeping vigil for a brief period to ensure buses were not allowed to park on the road in an illegal manner, the same situation continues to prevail as dozens of buses owned by private transport agencies from across the state could be seen lined up on the road.

Taking cognizance of the news report, traffic police personnel under the supervision of Police Inspector- Devidas Handore immediately reached the spot and issued challans to 20 offenders under section 122 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), 1988 which prohibits leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position on a public road.

Fines amounting Rs. 28,500 was imposed on the offenders who were warned against parking buses along the stretch of road. Senior MBMC officials claimed that apart from regular action by the traffic wing personnel against the illegally parked buses and other vehicles, patrolling teams and beat marshals from the local police station have tightened the vigilance exercise.

However, to put a permanent end to haphazard and illegal parking menace, the MBVV police will soon communicate with the civic administration asking them to develop secured parking lots in the twin-city, an official said.

Apart from the stadium road, several spots including- Sheetal Nagar Road, Ghodbunder village road and service roads running adjacent to the highway have become a favourite destination for drivers to illegally park buses.