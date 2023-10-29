FPJ Impact: MBMC Rolls Back Decision Of Axing 3,267 Trees For Swimming Pool

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: After the public uproar triggered by a news article published by the Free Press Journal on October 27, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to roll back its plan of chopping as many as 3,267 trees for constructing an Olympic-sized swimming pool and gymnasium in Bhayandar.

The press release issued on Sunday by MBMC’s public relations officer (PRO) stated that in view of the outrageous response by citizens, environmentalists and nature lovers, the construction of the swimming pool and gymnasium which was proposed to be constructed on land parcels tagged with garden reservation on survey number 230 in Bhayandar East will be shifted to some other appropriate location to maintain the ecological balance of the twin-city.

Notably, the civic body’s tree authority had published a public notice on October 23, under section 8(3) (C) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection & Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 mooting a proposal to transplant 3,237 trees including 607 (height above 3 meters) and 2660 (below 3 meters) inviting objections and suggestions within seven days. While the FPJ had prominently raised a question on the viability of the proposed move to transplant the thousands of trees which were facing the axe and the logic behind further shrinking the limited green spaces, the survival rate of moving trees which involves expertise and a huge amount of funds was also a matter of concern.

Relief for local activists

Heaving a sigh of relief, former deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot who amongst several others who had registered their protest against the move, said, “We are glad that the civic administration has decided to roll back the decision. The swimming pool can be constructed in any other part of the twin-city without causing damage to the environment.”

BJP leader Advocate Ravi Vyas echoed a similar concern. Interestingly the civic administration as a part of their ambitious plan of further increasing the green cover of the twin-city had teamed up with a reputed Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)-Green Yatra to create an urban forest through Miyawaki – a unique forestation technique based on the work of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki – in the same stretch of barren. “The urban forest is blooming and creating a very positive impact on micro climate, creating change in temperature, oxygen levels and increasing biodiversity. We have been taking utmost care of the forest and are happy that our efforts will not go futile,” said Pradeep Tripathi of Green Yatra.

