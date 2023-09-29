FPJ Impact: FDA Cracks Down on Sweet Shops in Mira Road

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal prominently highlighted (Sweet Deceit at Fest Time in Bhayandar on 26, September) the brazen flouting of the advisories including non-display of ‘use by date’ information for loose sweets kept in trays and containers, officials from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducted checks at some of the sweet shops in Mira Road on Wednesday (27, September).

Food Safety Inspection in Mira Road

Teams led by Food Safety Officers-Manek Jadhav and Bharat Vasave under the instructions of FDA commissioner (Thane)- Digamber Bhogawde swooped down on a few shops in Mira Road. While samples were collected and sent for quality assessment and examination at the government laboratory, those found to be selling loose sweetmeats without displaying their shelf-life face adjudication where fines up to 2 lakh can be imposed and unsafe eatables could lead to prosecution in the court under the provisions of the Food Standard and Safety Act. Though the FDA officials deputed for inspection and check adulteration, and made the rounds of a few shops, the monitoring mechanism has not been strict as the department is said to be extremely short-staffed.

Geographic constraints and hygiene compliance

The FDA office is in Thane and as the civic body also comes under the district, each of the FSO’s areas of operation becomes very large, though routine inspections were necessary it was only possible if more inspectors were stationed locally, as various issues of hygiene need to checked for compliance as per set standards which is time-consuming. However, the inspection drive in Mira Bhayandar will continue.” revealed an official requesting anonymity. Apart from violating the use of date norm partly or completely, several glittering sweet shops either outsource the sweetmeat products from small-time unregistered manufacturing units or have their workshops in dingy tenements located in slum clusters, sources said.