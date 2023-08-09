FPJ Impact: ED Seizes Assets Of Late Anil Salgaocar's Estate And Family Members Amid ₹5,000 Crore Forex Violations Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action to seize the assets of the late Anil Salgaocar's estate, including shares held by five family members based in Singapore. The move comes as part of an investigation into alleged forex violations totaling over Rs 5,000 crore by the Salgaocar family. The ED has also seized assets from 33 companies associated with Salgaocar, including 441 properties located in Goa, Karnataka, and Mumbai.

The probe was initiated following revelations from Panama Paper and Pandora Paper leaks, which suggested that Anil Vassudeva Salgaocar had established multiple companies in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands (BVI). These companies were allegedly used for suspicious overseas transactions, with a money trail leading to iron ore mines owned by the Salgaocars in Goa and Karnataka. The ED official stated, "The iron ore was exported by Salgaocar group companies in India exclusively to the Special Purpose Vehicle tax havens of British Virgin Islands and Singapore. These overseas companies were not declared before Indian authorities and they acted as trading companies indulging in the sale of iron ore produced in India to China, resulting in profit shifting abroad."

IT dept had earlier issued notice

Anil Salgaocar had set up five BVI-based companies, and the profits from iron ore mining exports totaling USD 690,650,641 (Rs 5,718 crore) were routed to these companies. Foreign assets were also acquired, allegedly in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. After his demise in 2016, Anil Salgaocar's entire shareholding was transferred to his wife and four children, who have been residing in Singapore for over a decade.

The income tax department had previously issued tax demand notices to all five family members under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Act, totaling Rs 490 crore each. The ED's investigation into forex violations and offshore assets is ongoing, as it delves into the alleged financial irregularities connected to the Salgaocar family.