FPJ Impact: ‘Best Pothole Contest’ Prompts BMC Into Action, To Reinstate Potholes Filling Work In Administrative Wards

Representational image |

Following a series of reports on the pothole menace and the `Best Pothole Contest' launched by the Free Press Journal, the BMC administration finally woke up.

On Tuesday, the BMC reinstated its decision to co-ordinate the potholes filling work in the administrative ward. Assistant municipal commissioner of wards will co-ordinate for pothole repairing, and will work as nodal officers. Before the arrival of the monsoons, the administration had taken responsibility for potholes filling from assistant commissioners of each ward and given responsibility to the road department. However, that decision was rescinded after seeing their idea did not work. Roads that are less than six metres have been kept with administrative wards.

BMC spent Rs 84 crore so far on potholes

For better co-ordination and to improve effective implementation of potholes levelling work, BMC spent Rs 84 crore so far this year to level potholes before monsoon. It also appointed agencies and contractors to fill the potholes.

The road department had appealed citizens to register complaints at dedicated toll free numbers, X (formerly Twitter) handle and Mypotholesfixit website but citizens had preferred to register complaints to BMC ward office and its helpline numbers. Following this, the road department began taking the help of local ward offices.

BMC claims 6,045 potholes fixed

After constant complaints from the citizens, guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently had a meeting with senior BMC officers related to the potholes issue and asked for a solution and issued directions to fill up it on war footing. Assistant commissioners will work as nodal officers and zonal roads engineers and executive engineers will submit reports to the administration. Numbers of potholes will be counted in broad daylight and will be filled up in the night. After the monsoon took halt BMC has increased the pace of potholes filling work.

According to the BMC, it has patched around 6,045 potholes and is also managing road conditions on crucial routes like the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The civic body underlined that it has appointed dedicated teams to check on pothole issues and resolve them quickly.

