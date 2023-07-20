FPJ IMPACT: Back in Key Narcotics Post, Tainted Officer Suspended | IANS

Mumbai: Controversial airport customs superintendent Neelkamal Chhotalal Singh was suspended by the Mumbai Customs Commissioner on Tuesday night. Singh was booked for alleged extortion by the Mumbai police and had mysteriously joined back duty at the sensitive Narcotics Cell of the Customs Rummaging and Intelligence Division, which was earlier this week reported by the Free Press Journal on July 18. This newspaper had exposed the irregularities of the postings in Mumbai Customs at sensitive posts.

The order copy states that Singh is under investigation for serious misdemeanours and hence suspended for disciplinary proceedings. Eyebrows were raised in the Customs department at his return on duty despite being booked by the Agripada police for alleged cheating and extortion of Rs1 crore last month. The sessions court had rejected his anticipatory bail application.

Singh was posted at the sensitive Anti-Narcotics Cell Customs Preventive (NCCP) of the Rummaging and Intelligence Division (R&I) of the Mumbai Customs Zone 3 and was unavailable for over a month after he was named in the Mumbai police FIR for extortion along with another Customs superintendent Lalìt Basare, who continues to be posted at Mumbai Docks.

Both continued at the sensitive postings despite serious cases of extortion with no action taken by the Customs top brass. The Mumbai police had visited Customs House, Ballard Pier, to question Singh and Basare but were told that the accused were on leave. The extortion case was registered based on a complaint by businessman Aliasgar Patanwala, who accused the two of threatening to arrest him in a GST evasion case of Rs3.5 crore and extorted over Rs1 crore to settle the case.

Mumbai Airport Customs has been plagued with rising cases of men in white arrested for digital extortion rackets run by officers. Certain Customs officers allegedly threaten to arrest flyers in fake smuggling cases for bringing gold and electronic items allowed with prescribed limits and demand a bribe to settle the case by accepting payments on Gpay and mobile banking wallets of airport baggage loaders.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)