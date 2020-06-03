FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about Cyclone Nisarga in 10 sentences

Within a span of two weeks, the sub-continent was hit by two cyclones. Although Cyclone Nisarga has not been as intense and devastating as Cyclone Amphan, which majorly affected West Bengal and Odisha, it has still managed to claim three lives and cause damage to property.
Here are some facts you need to know about the cyclone:
It is the first tropical cyclone to hit Mumbai in 129 years.
The Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the 'severe cyclonic storm' has weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' over coastal Maharashtra.
The severe cyclone hit Alibaug when the wind was at a speed of 120kmph but by 5:30 that evening, the wind speed had reduced and it had turned into a cyclone.
The cyclone hit coastal Maharashtra at Alibaug at 120kmph, after which it gradually weakened and moved towards northeast Maharashtra, as a result of which Mumbai was spared.
IMD has also said it is likely to weaken further into a deep depression over the next 12 hours.
Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were suspended at 2:30pm on Wednesday in lieu of the cyclone, but were resumed after 6pm.
The Maharashtra government has evacuated more than 60,000 people from the coastal regions. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with the state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra have evacuated more than 1,00,000 people.
200 Covid-19 patients were moved from a field hospital which was beneath a tent to avoid the strong winds.
Cyclone Nisarga has resulted in three deaths- a 58-year old from Alibaugh on whom an electric pole collapsed, a 52-year old and a 65-year old from Pune who died as a result of a house collapsing.
According to officials, 85 large trees and 11 electric poles have collapsed, which the NDMA said that damages would be assessed once the intensity of the cyclone reduces.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)