FPJ Fact Check: Did a leopard really enter a restaurant in Lonavala? Here’s the truth behind this viral video

The video of a leopard walking through a high-end restaurant has been doing rounds on social media. Scores of Twitter users shared the clip, commenting it to be shot in India.
In the footage, the big wild cat can be seen loitering within the premises of a hotel. It even stops by at the pool to quench its thirst, before moving on to explore the vicinity.
Claim: One user on the microblogging platform shared the video as somewhere in Lonavala, while another stated that the leopard was spotted at Taj Hotel in Ranthambore.
Fact: None of these claims are true. The video is of a luxury hotel in South Africa, where a leopard was hunting for its breakfast around the Singita Ebony Lodge in the Sabi Sands Reserve.
The video has been shot by Erika Wiese, a visitor at the restaurant, who was quote by NY Post stating that she was with her uncle and two friends when they heard monkeys making alarming calls to warn about a predator.
She said, “This was extremely rare for me and all I can say to someone in that situation is to stay calm and respectful."
Conclusion: Sharing videos without fact-checking can lead to the spread of misleading information. It is important to hold back from forwarding or posting content that lacks credibility or source.
