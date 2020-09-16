FPJ Fact Check: Did a leopard really enter a restaurant in Lonavala? Here’s the truth behind this viral video

Fact: None of these claims are true. The video is of a luxury hotel in South Africa, where a leopard was hunting for its breakfast around the Singita Ebony Lodge in the Sabi Sands Reserve.

The video has been shot by Erika Wiese, a visitor at the restaurant, who was quote by NY Post stating that she was with her uncle and two friends when they heard monkeys making alarming calls to warn about a predator.

She said, “This was extremely rare for me and all I can say to someone in that situation is to stay calm and respectful."

Conclusion: Sharing videos without fact-checking can lead to the spread of misleading information. It is important to hold back from forwarding or posting content that lacks credibility or source.