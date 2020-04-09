FPJ Fact Check: Dharavi food line video shot before lockdown, clarifies BMC

MUMBAI: Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, the BMC ward office in Dharavi is now battling to keep "fake news infodemic" at bay. At the time when the civic body is struggling to implement the rule of social distancing and isolation across Dharavi, the hard way, a video showing hundreds of Dharavi residents queuing up for food has gone viral across social media.

With hundreds of tweets and retweets, the video has become a cause of major concern not just for the residents and social activists but also BMC officials. This prompted the civic officials to issue a clarification stating that the video is an old one and is being used to spread panic in the city.