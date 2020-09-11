FPJ Fact Check: Can beneficiaries of SRA sell their house in five years?

Nirmal Nagar Police have booked unidentified accused for allegedly circulating a fake Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) circular on social media platforms which stated that beneficiaries of houses under SRA could sell/transfer the house within five years instead of the 10-year lock-in period.

After the SRA learnt about the fake circular, the authority wrote to Mumbai Police requesting action against the accused person/s. Acting on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station where the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery.



According to the provisions of Section 3 of the Maharashtra Slum Area Act 1971, the restrictions have been imposed on the beneficiary of the flat under SRA scheme stating that he cannot sell the flat for 10 years from the date of receiving possession of the flat.

However, in 2019, a government survey found transfers in at least 13,500 cases.