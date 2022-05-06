FPJ Exclusive | WEF Annual Meeting: Maharashtra set to ink MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore

WEF Annual Meeting: Maharashtra set to ink MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore

A high level delegation comprising Subhash Desai, Nitin Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will be in Davos from May 20 to 25 to project brand Maharashtra

Global investors to be invited with a tag line ‘’committed to be a first trillion dollar economy’’

A special pavilion is being developed to welcome investors to Magnetic Maharashtra ‘’building a new of global eminence’’

Mumbai: A high-level delegation of the Maharashtra Government will participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting at Davos from May 20 to 25 to aggressively project the state as the favoured investment destination and its commitment to being a first trillion-dollar economy. A delegation comprising Industry minister Subhash Desai, Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray with senior bureaucrats is expected to sign MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore in varied sectors including electric vehicles, green energy, auto and auto ancillary, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, defence, aerospace, food processing, medical equipment, textiles, apparels and tourism.

A senior officer, who will be part of the delegation, told the Free Press Journal, ‘’This is the first mega international event happening after two and half years of the pandemic. The state government will welcome investors with a tagline ‘’Magnetic Maharashtra building a new global eminence. The government will also project brand Maharashtra at the upcoming WEF meeting and spell out a slew of investor friendly initiatives.’’

‘’Despite pandemic, Maharashtra has been a favoured destination for domestic and foreign investors. The state government has attracted domestic investment of more than Rs 2 lakh crore and foreign direct investment worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore. The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, which is the nodal agency to promote industries and attract investment, has been able to allocate land in 80% cases and complete other formalities needed for commissioning of the projects,’’ said the officer.

According to the officer, the delegation will invite investors in the proposed Bulk Drug Park in the Raigad district along the Delhi-Mumbai corridor and also in the Medical Equipment Park planned at Auric Smart City in Bidkin near Aurangabad.

An officer from the environment department said Maharashtra has emerged as a leading state to join the EV revolution by releasing a comprehensive policy. ‘’The registration of EVs in Maharashtra has increased by 157% in 2021-22,’’ he noted.

An energy department officer said the energy minister’s presence is crucial when the department is focusing on increasing the efficiency of the power generation projects and also promoting renewable energy. ‘’The state-run MahaGenco will set up two solar projects of 187 mw and 390 mw,’’ he added.

The Maharashtra government’s presence is important as nearly 300 government leaders, including 50 heads of state or government, are expected to attend the WEF Annual Meeting and Indian participants would include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as three chief ministers and over 100 CEOs.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:27 PM IST