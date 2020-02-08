FPJ Exclusive: To improve ease of doing business, Maha govt to make registration of flat, office online

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in a bid to improve ease of doing business, will make registration of flat, office and shop online. This system is currently applicable for leave and license document. The title search will be available through a single window and through only one website. Thereafter, the property card, electricity bill and water tax will be transferred automatically on to the name of property purchaser or owner.

Record of Rights are digitized and they are available online. Till date, a record 3.4 billion searches have been done since February 2013.

Transfer of property will also be done online. This is to avoid interface with the government staff and carry it out in the most transparent and hassle-free manner. These initiatives were taken by the department of revenue and they were shared by the Settlement Commissioner S Chockalingam at the interactive session with various stakeholders on Thursday evening.