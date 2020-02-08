FPJ Exclusive: To improve ease of doing business, Maha govt to make registration of flat, office online

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in a bid to improve ease of doing business, will make registration of flat, office and shop online. This system is currently applicable for leave and license document. The title search will be available through a single window and through only one website. Thereafter, the property card, electricity bill and water tax will be transferred automatically on to the name of property purchaser or owner.
Record of Rights are digitized and they are available online. Till date, a record 3.4 billion searches have been done since February 2013.
Transfer of property will also be done online. This is to avoid interface with the government staff and carry it out in the most transparent and hassle-free manner. These initiatives were taken by the department of revenue and they were shared by the Settlement Commissioner S Chockalingam at the interactive session with various stakeholders on Thursday evening.
The department officer told FPJ: “A one-shop stop for all encumbrances related search has been launched wherein the member of public can conduct title search, check and pay property tax, conduct charges search at the Registrar of Companies and check dues for electricity and water. Model deeds are available online and can be directly used by citizens.”
He informed that prior appointment is not mandatory for citizens as walk-ins are allowed at the sub-registrar office for registration. The department has prepared model sale deed templates which are available online to citizens. “Nearly 21,078 model sale deeds have been downloaded for May 1 to December 23, 2019. Therefore, now preparation of the final sale deed can be completed in less than one day with the payment of 1% of property value,” the officer said.
The department of registration and stamps has provided multiple payment options for payment of stamp duty on the final sale deed, including online, through credit card, debit card, internet banking, simple receipt, Electronic Secure Bank and Treasury Receipt and Government Receipt Accounting System.
As far as mutation (change of name in property card), the process is auto triggered if registration data and City Survey Office and BMC data match. There is no need for citizens to apply separately. “In City Survey Office, mutation process is auto triggered and completed now in 23 days. In case of BMC, if no property tax dues are pending, mutation process is automated and completed simultaneously if data matches. Else, it is done within three days.
