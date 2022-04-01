FPJ Exclusive: Threat to fiscal fitness MBMC budget hits roof, despite Rs.600 Crore deficit

Dreaming Big is no Crime, it is said. But only dedicated hard work, determination and a realistic approach can turn dreams into reality. As far as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is concerned, the ruling governance believes in dreaming big but not in taking steps to realize its big dream.

From 675 crore in 2012 to 2552 crore this year, not once has the MBMC been successful in achieving the same mark in budgetary estimates and actual results the next year. And this fiscal year seems no different. Repeating the same old trend, the MBMC general body approved its Rs. 2552 crore annual budget for 2022-23. Even as the actual revenue generation stands at around Rs.400 crore, funds procured as grants and loans availed from various government agencies occupy a lion’s share in the budget.

This despite a shortfall of around Rs.600 crore including a significant dip in anticipated revenue generation and non-disbursal of grants expected from the state government to fund various ongoing infrastructure projects in the twin-city. While the non-realisation of the projected budget estimates at the end of financial years, have been reflecting poorly on the financial management of MBMC, the yawning gap between the estimated and actual income levels speaks volumes about the desperate attempts by the ruling governance to present inflating figures in the budget.

It has become an annual ritual, for the standing committee and the general body to pump up the original and realistic draft budgets tabled by the civic chief. This year was no different, the Rs.1,817. 90 crore draft budget has shot up to Rs. 2252 crores.

Already saddled with multi-crore liabilities, coupled by administrative expenses hovering at around 35 per cent of the total budget, the BJP-led MBMC has been unable to augment revenue. Moreover, despite massive financial irregularities in various departments, the civic bosses have been mysteriously shying away from taking action against hundreds of audit objections which continue to remain unsolved for years.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:31 PM IST