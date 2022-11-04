FPJ Exclusive: REC clears GAIL’s proposal for rediversion of forest land for natural gas pipeline along Samruddhi Mahamarg | Fpj

Mumbai: Ahead of the Shinde Fadnavis government’s move to commission the first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi, it has received yet another major boost.

The regional empowerment committee (REC) attached to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved rediversion of 18.115 ha of forest land in favour of GAIL (India) for laying of Natural Gas Pipeline from Mumbai to Nagpur along with its OFC which will pass through Thane, Shahapur, West Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur in the Thane District of Maharashtra.

NoC received for rediversion

The REC has noted that the required NoC for rediversion has been received from the concerned authorities. The state government has submitted all necessary documents to the REC.

The REC has approved the GAIL’s (India) proposal under Section-2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, subject to fulfilment of general, standard and additional conditions. The GAIL (India) will abide by all conditions under the primary Forest Clearance of the entire 18.115 ha forest land.

The GAIL (India) in its submission to the REC said that the forest land is already diverted to GAIL for Dahej Uran Pipeline (DUPL), Mumbai Manmad Bijwasan Pipeline (MMBPL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for Samruddhi Mahamarg. It has been further submitted that for laying of pipeline the already approved 3 mtr Utility Corridor of Samruddhi Mahamarg will be utilised.

According to GAIL (India), the primary purpose of the proposal is to increase the share of naturalgas in primary energy mix, which eventually will be cost effective as well as more eco-friendly. After the commissioning of the instant pipeline, the on road traffic of trucks carrying LPG gascylinders will be considerably reduced and will reduce equivalent carbon emissions.

