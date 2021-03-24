FPJ Exclusive: Param Bir Singh hand in Sachin Vaze’s return

Mumbai: Contrary to the BJP’s claims that the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze had been revoked and he had been reinstated at the behest of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, documents show that the decision was taken by a four-member committee headed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on June 5, 2020. The committee comprised the joint commissioner (administration), the additional commissioner (Naigaon), the additional commissioner (anti-corruption) and the deputy commissioner (Mantralya security).
The Free Press Journal is in possession of a copy of the document. Currently, Vaze, who is close to Singh, has been suspended and arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.
Vaze was appointed as the head of the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) by Singh, bypassing senior inspectors. The order was issued on June 9, 2020, at a time when coronavirus cases were sharply growing. Citing the need for police personnel in the war against the virus, Vaze’s reinstatement was facilitated.
The committee had reviewed 113 cases and decided to withdraw the suspension of 18 officers, including Vaze, who had been suspended on March 12, 2004, after the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus.
According to the two-page document, the high court, in its order of April 7, 2004, had said, “Hence, we direct the State Government to suspend Vaze and three constables immediately and start disciplinary action against them as they have been prima face found to be involved in the offence”.
The suspension was revoked and Vaze was reinstated, citing the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules 1979. It was done under the section 4(5) (C) of these rules. According to the same document, Vaze had joined the police force in 1990 had worked at 11 different locations. He had been suspended earlier when he was posted at Naigaon. Vaze had resigned on November 30, 2007.
