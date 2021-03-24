FPJ Exclusive: Param Bir Singh hand in Sachin Vaze’s return

Mumbai: Contrary to the BJP’s claims that the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze had been revoked and he had been reinstated at the behest of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, documents show that the decision was taken by a four-member committee headed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on June 5, 2020. The committee comprised the joint commissioner (administration), the additional commissioner (Naigaon), the additional commissioner (anti-corruption) and the deputy commissioner (Mantralya security).

The Free Press Journal is in possession of a copy of the document. Currently, Vaze, who is close to Singh, has been suspended and arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Vaze was appointed as the head of the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) by Singh, bypassing senior inspectors. The order was issued on June 9, 2020, at a time when coronavirus cases were sharply growing. Citing the need for police personnel in the war against the virus, Vaze’s reinstatement was facilitated.