FPJ Exclusive: No headquarters for Police Chief of newly formed MBVV Commissionerate

The state government has finally elevated the existing rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate as Sadanand Date has been appointed as the first police commissioner. However, clarity continues to elude the status of housing the headquarters for the elevated police apparatus. An IPS officer of 1990 batch, Date has been visiting police stations in both the twin-cities for the past couple of days.

Keen to accommodate the urban policing system, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had earmarked a 3-acre plot for the purpose in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road. Subsequently, a resolution moved by the MBMC was approved by the government to modify the status of land in accordance to Section 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, last year.

In January, this year, the BJP-led MBMC had constituted a committee to be headed by the Mayor for taking a call on provisional arrangements for the policing system at its building in Ram Nagar, Mira Road, till construction and infrastructure work of the new headquarters is completed.

Ironically, the committee failed to meet even once in the past eight months, even as the fate of the headquarters continued to hang in the balance.