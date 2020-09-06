FPJ Exclusive: No headquarters for Police Chief of newly formed MBVV Commissionerate

The state government has finally elevated the existing rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate as Sadanand Date has been appointed as the first police commissioner. However, clarity continues to elude the status of housing the headquarters for the elevated police apparatus. An IPS officer of 1990 batch, Date has been visiting police stations in both the twin-cities for the past couple of days.
Keen to accommodate the urban policing system, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had earmarked a 3-acre plot for the purpose in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road. Subsequently, a resolution moved by the MBMC was approved by the government to modify the status of land in accordance to Section 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, last year.
In January, this year, the BJP-led MBMC had constituted a committee to be headed by the Mayor for taking a call on provisional arrangements for the policing system at its building in Ram Nagar, Mira Road, till construction and infrastructure work of the new headquarters is completed.
Ironically, the committee failed to meet even once in the past eight months, even as the fate of the headquarters continued to hang in the balance.
"I have scheduled a meeting of the committee at 1:30 pm on Monday ( 7, September) and I am confident that the issue will be resolved. We will extend all possible help to station the headquarters of the much needed commissionerate at the earliest," said Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale.
Apart from the 13 existing police stations, seven new police stations are in the offing under the new commissionerate for which a total of 1,006 personnel from Thane (rural), 1,165 from Palghar and 317 from other areas will be transferred. This will be followed by around 2,200 additional recruitment in two phases, sources said.
The BVA-led Vasai-Virar civic body is also keen to accommodate the headquarters of the unit in Vasai. Till the formation of MBVV comissionerate, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar fell under Thane (rural) police and Palghar police district respectively.