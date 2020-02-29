FPJ exclusive: New reservoir at Malabar Hill

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can expect more water supply. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recently approved additional reservoirs of Hanging Gardens/Sir Pherozshah Mehta Garden at Malabar Hill and also the reconstruction of the 150-year-old reservoir with five compartments, which has held 147 million litres of water. The new reservoir will have 20% additional capacity compered to the existing one.

The reservoir, which is located right below Hanging Gardens, supplies water to A (Fort), C (Girgaon) and D (Malabar Hill) wards in South Mumbai.

The MCZMA’s approval to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal was necessary as the plot marginally falls in the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) II zone, about 793.30 sq mt of the entire garden plot area of about 48,803.90 sqmt. BMC had clearly told the MCZMA it has not proposed any construction in CRZ portion. The matter was pending for approval since 2018.

“After deliberation, the MCZMSA decided to grant the CRZ no objectrion certificate for the project. However, it has instructed that BMC will ensure that no construction is proposed in CRZ portion of the land,” a BMC officer told the FPJ.

He said the new reservoir will help supply an uninterrupted water supply during the reconstruction of old reservoir.