FPJ Exclusive: Mumbai Civic Elections Unlikely This Year; BJP Eyes Lok Sabha Polls Before MCGM Challenge | representative pic

Mumbai: Elections for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) will not take place this year. There had been widespread anticipation that the polls for the 227 seats would occur around October 2023. However, it is now reliably learned that the elections will not take place this year. Indications suggest that the elections will only be held after the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for April-May 2024. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seemingly lacks confidence in sweeping the polls prior to the parliamentary elections.

Testing BJP's fortune at civic polls

Should the BJP fail to secure a majority in the wealthiest civic body in the country, it is apprehensive that such an outcome would adversely affect its performance in the LS polls the following year. Hence, the party prefers to await the Lok Sabha polls before testing its fortune in the civic polls. Nonetheless, the party, led by its city president and MLA Ashish Shelar, is intensively preparing to attract voters, not exclusively for the MCGM polls. "Our efforts won't be in vain, even if the municipal elections aren't held this year," a city BJP leader observed.

What particularly concerns the BJP is the notable sympathy the average Marathi "manoos" still holds for the Thackeray family. Despite the exposure of numerous scandals during the pandemic when Uddhav Thackeray served as chief minister of the MVA government, the BJP has not been able to erode the image of the Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (UBT) retains its organizational foundation despite the split, enabling it to mobilize voters during the civic polls.

The last civic polls took place on February 21, 2017, and the five-year term of the corporators ended in February 2022. Since then, the city has been governed by the civic administration led by Commissioner I.S. Chahal, who wields all the powers of the statutory committees, including the influential standing committee. In the previous polls, the united Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray secured 84 seats, while the BJP achieved 82 seats, an impressive performance considering it previously had only 31 corporators. The Congress secured 31 seats, the NCP 9, and the MNS 7.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, sensing an anti-incumbency sentiment in the city due to the dismal performance of the civic body regarding infrastructure like roads, have challenged the BJP to hold the MCGM polls promptly. However, the ruling saffron party shows no inclination to comply. At present, it is adopting a wait-and-see approach. In any case, the BJP effectively accomplishes its tasks in the metropolis through the guardian minister's office situated in the BMC headquarters and overseen by its minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. This office functions effectively as a party unit, enabling the rank and file to execute tasks with minimal complications.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)