FPJ Exclusive| Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plays blind as LPG blast case exposes misuse of reserved plots

Deafening explosions awoke residents after a massive blaze broke out in LPG-cylinder laden trucks which were parked in an open ground amidst a cluster of buildings in the Ram Nagar area of Mira Road. The plot on which the incident took place is a privately owned property tagged with reservation and yet to be taken over by the civic administration.

Approved in May-1997, MBMC’s Development Plan (DP), blueprint has more than 300 plots – owned by private individuals and government bodies – are reserved for amenities such as playgrounds, recreation grounds, gardens, healthcare centres, and fire stations, among others.