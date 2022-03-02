FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra’s revenue receipts dipped by 15.82% to Rs 31,808.09 cr in February against Rs 37788.12 cr in January

Attributed to a record 40% decrease in major tax collection to Rs 15,516.89 crore against Rs 25,869.73 crore

State GST fell by 7% to Rs 19,243 crore against Rs 20,704 crore

Revenue receipts for April 2021-February 2022 recorded at Rs 2,78,804.32 crore against the Budget Estimate (2021-22) of Rs 3,68,986.86 crore which is 75.45%

Major task for government to meet the revenue shortfall of Rs 90,577.54 crore in March

Mumbai: Amid economic slowdown, rising inflation and uncertainty in the markets due to the geopolitical conditions, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s financial stress is expected to increase further in March and also in the new fiscal 2022-23. Maharashtra’s revenue receipts for February dipped by 15.82% to Rs 31,808.09 crore against Rs 37,788.12 crore in January. The reduction was largely attributed to a record 40% decline in the major tax collection to Rs 15,516.89 crore against Rs 25,869.73 crore.

State GST collection for February was Rs 19,243 crore against Rs 20,704 crore in January, a 7% fall.

This is not enough as the state government’s total revenue receipts for April 2021 to February 2022 is reported at Rs 2,78,804.32 crore against the Budget Estimate (2021-22) of Rs 3,68,986.86 crore which is 75.45%. This means that the state government will has to strive to meet the revenue shortfall of Rs 90,577.54 crore in March which the government insiders claim is a herculean task.

The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds finance and planning departments, in his annual budget for 2021-22 had estimated revenue deficit of Rs 10,226 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 66,641 crore. Both revenue and deficits are expected to increase in the revised estimate for 2021-22. The state government faces a major challenge to keep aside major funds for capital expenditure especially on the completion of long pending irrigation projects, strengthening of transport and electricity infrastructure apart from state roads and highways in the wake of decreasing revenue. On top of it, the state government has yet to receive GST compensation of Rs 29,942 crore. Pawar will present the annual budget for 2022-23 on March 11 against the financial woes.

Further, the state government to meet the revenue shortfall had presented supplementary demands of Rs 31,298.26 crore on December 22 last year in the winter session. The government is expected to present supplementary demands of Rs 30,000 crore plus on March 3 which is the first day of the budget session.

Since the MVA government took over in November 2019, it had tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 16,120 crore in December 2019, Rs 24,273 crore in February 2020, Rs 29,084 crore in September 2020, Rs 21,992 crore in December 2020, Rs 21,076.32 crore in March 2021 and Rs 23,149.75 crore in July 2021. Cumulatively, the state government has presented supplementary demands of Rs 1,66,993.33 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:37 PM IST