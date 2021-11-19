FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil opens up on Amravati riots, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai cruise drugs bust and more

In an exclusive interview, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil spoke on a range of issues including recent violence in Amravati, the declaration of Param Bir Singh as absconder, use of central agencies against MVA leaders and the allegations levelled by Nawab Malik.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q: Was the recent violence in Amravati and other parts preplanned?

A: The parties and organisations, who had come forward to give representations and protest against the Tripura incident, had not taken the permission from the authorities. BJP, which had called for a bandh in Amravati, had taken no approval as well. Of course, there is politics behind it. Politics should be played but there has to be restraint especially when the state has been facing two years of pandemic. Police are under tremendous pressure. What happened is completely unfortunate. Situation in Amravati is under control.

Q: Why did this agitation happen only in Maharashtra and not in other states?

A: We have appointed an inquiry committee but we all know the political agenda of a certain political party. I won’t take BJP’s name directly. However, it will be probed why this reaction came only in the state.

Q: Is BJP responsible for what has happened?

A: This certainly happened because a political party supported this bandh. We are not taking action based on political whims but as per the rule of the law. If action has to be taken against former BJP minister Anil Bonde it should be taken as per the law. The people are aware who use riots to gain political mileage. However, I want to make it amply clear that the police action will not be politically motivated.

No serious incident took place on November 12 but whatever happened was when a political party (BJP) gave the bandh call. Now, all this is a part of the probe. Action will be taken against all, be it a BJP leader or someone else, if their involvement is seen.

Q: What is the role of Raza Academy? Does the government plan to take action against it also?

A: Yes, there will be action. Already action has been taken. Whoever's names come up in the inquiry the action will be taken

Q: Leader of Opposition has blamed the MVA government for promoting riots. What do you say?

A: I do not agree with his statement. On the contrary, for political reasons, people of this country are fully aware of the history of political parties who promote riots for their political gains.

Q: Your appointment as Home Minister came when the department was in trouble. Did Param Bir Singh mislead?

A: I would say that he did not give proper information in the Antilia bomb scare case to the state government. He did not present the ground reality, that’s why the entire thing happened. Yes, he misled the CM and the former HM.

Q: What is the government’s stand on Param Bir Singh?

A: He was Mumbai police commissioner but now he is an absconding officer who has made some allegations. Now the SC has asked his whereabouts. The government will take action against him as per the rules.

FIRs against him were made by common people who had suffered. There will be inquiry and justice. No matter how much celebrated an officer is, if he is at fault the law will take its own course.

Q: He had made the Rs 100 crore allegation against your predecessor. What is the present status?

A: The person who made this allegation is now saying that he has no further evidence.

Q: What is your comment on the report by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who had alleged the existence of a police transfer racket?

A: That report has conversation which took place on telephones but it has no basis. All transfers are done by the Police Establishment Board. Minister does not decide on any transfer so the minister cannot be held responsible for any transfer.

Q: The MVA government has taken objection to the excessive use of central agencies. What is your take?

A: Never seen such an excessive use of central investigation agencies before, whether it is the SSR case or Param Bir Singh case. One must understand the state's rights and sovereignty. It must be taken into account. We will not accept such interference.

Q: Can you comment on differences between the state government & the CBI director?

A: The CBI director is doing his job; the state government is doing its job. There is no conflict between us. We are presenting our sides in the court.

Q: Your ministerial colleague Nawab Malik is on the move and making allegations post Cordelia drug bust case. How do you see this?

A: He is a responsible minister in the MVA government. He will not make allegations unless he has all the proof and evidence with him.

BJP, which was in power for five years and making agitations for political gains, is creating unrest and it is not right.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:39 PM IST