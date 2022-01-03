FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra health dept raps civic, district administration for lack of adequate preparedness to combat COVID-19 third wave

The Public Health Department has rapped the civic and district administration for lack of adequate preparedness to combat third wave of COVID 19 in the light of Omicron Variant. Of the 36 districts, not a single district falls in Green category which indicates all the provisions including ICU beds, ventilator beds, oxygen beds and other beds required to manage the COVID 19 third wave have been put in place. Seventeen districts come under Yellow category which indicates small corrections are to be made and 16 districts in Red category which clearly shows inadequate provision of infrastructure.

‘’No district could achieve complete infrastructure preparedness as per the guidelines issued by the government on July 20, 2021. The district administration will have to pull up the socks and take corrective measures in the wake of rising COVID 19 and Omicron Cases. This is a must as state will have 2 lakhs active COVID 19 cases by mid-January,’’ said the department.

‘’Districts are expected to upgrade available infrastructure or establish new infrastructure in terms of beds and also to make provision for oxygen as per the Government of India suggested oxygen flow rare to each of the dedicated hospital for COVID 19 management,’’ said the department.

According to the department, the information put out by some districts about oxygen demand as per existing beds is not correct and they would have to upgrade or add facilities to establish required number of ICU and oxygen beds and they calculate hospital wise oxygen demand and plant to fulfil demand. All the municipal commissioners have been asked not to issue notifications for acquiring government hospitals situated in their corporation areas.

‘’Considering the rapid spread of Omicron Variant of Covid virus, planning should be such that district should be able to convert hospitals to dedicated covid hospital/ dedicated covid health center within one week of the requirement and increase in bed capacity should be possible within 3 days from the day when bed occupancy crosses 50%,’’ said the department.

The department has expressed displeasure over some municipal corporations’ failure to develop their own health infrastructure as they have to depend upon state government hospitals for COVID 19 care. ‘’State government hospitals are established for whole district and act as referral center for peripheral hospitals in district. Therefore, municipal corporations can consider only up to 33% of the district of medical college COVID 19 beds for their own planning if this hospital is situated within their limits,’’ said the department.

The department has asked the district collectors and municipal commissioners not to allow relatives of the patients in Covid hospitals and if necessary, they can take help of police. The district authorities have been told to form mechanism to inform relatives every 6 to 8 hours abut health condition of patients admitted in hospitals through bulletins, loud speakers or intercoms.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:06 PM IST