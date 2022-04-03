FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra Govt misses revenue receipts target for 2021-22, witnesses 14.04% decline

Even though the Maharashtra economy grew at 12% for 2021-22, the state government has missed the target of its revenue receipts of Rs 3,68,986.86 crore as it could earn Rs 3,17,173.71 crore which is 14.04% less. The government’s revenue receipts were 85.96% with the budget estimate and 87.58% with revised estimate. The dip in the revenue receipts was largely attributed to reduction in collection of major taxes including GST, stamps and registration, excise and motor vehicle tax.

Against the revised estimate of Rs 2,27,237.11 crore, the major tax collection was reported at Rs 2,11.997.61 crore, a 6.70% decrease. Similar decline was also witnessed in the non tax collection which was reported at Rs 16,521.70 crore against the revised estimate of Rs 17,306.97 crore.

A senior finance department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The revival of the state economy is visible especially after the relaxation of COVID 19 curbs. However, the revenue mobilization could not pick up keeping its pace for various reasons including shortfall in the major tax and non tax collections. GST continues to be the major state’s own tax revenue and Maharashtra continues to top among other states.’’ He hoped that the

For the month of March, the state government’s revenue receipts were Rs 35,542.85 crore against Rs 35,029.63 crore in February. State has yet to receive Rs 26,478 crore from the Centre towards GST compensation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has projected higher revenue expenditure at Rs 4,27,780 crore against the revenue receipts of Rs 4,03,427 crore leading to a revenue deficit of Rs 24,353 crore for 2022-23. He justified the revenue deficit saying that the government will try to reduce it by increasing the tax mobilisation by bridging the loopholes.

Pawar has announced to Maharashtra the first state in the country to have $1 trillion economy in three years with the allocation of Rs 4 lakh crore on “Panchasutri of Development.” The five elements of development with an outlay of Rs 1,15,215 crore in the fiscal 2022-23 include agriculture (Rs 23,888 crore), health (Rs 5,244 crore), human resource development (Rs 46,667 crore), transportation infrastructure (Rs 28,605 crore) and industry and energy (Rs 10,111 crore).

