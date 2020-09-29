FPJ Exclusive: No proposal for Mumbai local trains to commence from mid-October, clarifies Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government is making efforts to increase the frequency of suburban trains currently run in Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview to Free Press Journal, Thackeray said deliberations to increase the frequency are going on but there was no proposal for the commencement of full services from mid-October.

"No, no. More frequency first and deliberations are ongoing," he said on being asked about the resumption of local train services from mid-October.

"So basically the state is working closely with the railways on the frequency of the train services in peak hours. Also, we are thinking of staggering office times or liberalising it but that will be a larger discussion and process with all stakeholders," Thackeray, who is also the Mumbai suburban guardian minister, added.

This comes as the High Court asked the Maharashtra government to consider resuming public transport in Mumbai as people are losing jobs.

Local trains in Mumbai area currently being run only for people employed in essential sectors.

Hearing a plea by lawyers seeking permission to board suburban trains, the HC directed the government to file its reply within a week.