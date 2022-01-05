FPJ Exclusive: If Gadkari presents proposal with CM Thackeray, Sena -BJP will come together in Maharashtra, says Abdul Sattar

Months after a strong denial of re-marriage between estranged allies Shiv Sena and BJP, the Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday revived a talk of patch up between two parties. He said that it can be possible if union minister and veteran BJP leader Nitin Gadkari presents a proposal before the Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sattar made his statement after his meeting with Gadkari especially when differences between Shiv Sena and BJP have increased as both are engaged in war of words on a number of issues including the imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra. It also coincided with the increasing tension between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the state Governor.

Interestingly, none of the party leaders or spokespersons have reacted to Sattar's statement.

‘’Shiv Sena and BJP will come together if Union Minister Nitin Gadkari puts the proposal before Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. If Nitin Gadkari pays attention in the state, Shiv Sena & BJP will come together. Gadkari has the key to bring Shiv Sena-BJP together,’’ said Sattar. He further added that ‘’ Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have a very good relationship. If Gadkari comes to the state, Sena & BJP will agree for a patch up.’’

‘’Anything can happen in Maharashtra politics if senior Shiv Sena leaders take a decision and Gadkari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come forward. I am an ordinary Shiv Sena worker. If the proposal for patch up is moved in future with CM Uddhav Thackeray continuing on his post for another two and half years then it can be considered during the talks,’’ said Sattar.

Sattar, who had left Congress in 2019 and joined Shiv Sena, did not stop there but further stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray, if made CM, is capable of running the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Recently, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil had said they won’t be surprised if CM Uddhav Thackeray hands over his charge to Rashmi Thackeray.

Sattar’s statement has stunned Shiv Sena leaders especially when the party is in favour of formation of a strong opposition front with Congress as its integral party against BJP. The bonhomie between CM Uddhav Thackeray and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and also between party MP Sanjay Raut and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has increased. Raut has reiterated that Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi mini UPA which is doing well. He has thereby dropped sufficient hints that Shiv Sena is happy with new allies NCP and Congress and it has no plan for a patch up with BJP.

Sattar’s proposal came after Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged Rs 175-crore money laundering case, in June last year had written to Thackeray requesting him to patch up with the BJP to save Sena leaders from being harassed by central agencies.

In spite of being in an alliance with us, the Congress and NCP are weaning away our workers and weakening the Shiv Sena. In my personal opinion, it is imperative that we patch up with Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A lot of our supporters feel that by doing so the harassment that Pratap Sarnaik, Anil Parab and Ravindra Waikar are facing will stop,” Sarnaik said.

However, a number of Shiv Sena leaders had denied the possibility of Shiv Sena shaking hands again with BJP after relations between two estranged allies turned sour.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:00 AM IST