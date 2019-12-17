FPJ Exclusive: Collector wants Rs 3.63 crore from BMC as bhelpuri revenue share

Mumbai: The Mumbai City Collectorate wants the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay up dues amounting to Rs 3.63crore, its share of revenue from the snack stalls at Girgaum Chowpatty. It has sent a notice to the corporation in this regard.

The notice, a copy of which is with The Free Press Journal reads, the corporation has been allowed to have snack (bhelpuri) stalls at Girgaum chowpatty on the orders of a high-powered committee of the Bombay High Court. This committee only decides on granting permissions for any programme or event or the setting up of stalls at Girgaum beach.

The collectorate has said in its notice, the revenue earned from these commercial stalls is not being shared with it. Furthermore, it has informed that the land on which these stalls stand belongs to the revenue department.

The collector has therefore reminded the BMC to clear Rs 3.63 crore in dues from 2012 till 2019, as stipulated in the new lease agreement, which came into force from 2012.

However, these stalls have been allowed at Girgaum Chowpatty from 2001 by the Bombay HC Committee. The charges to be levied from 2001- 2012 (before the new lease policy); for 11 years will be decided by the state revenue department, the notice says.

As per the new policy in force from 2012, the collectorate charges five per cent of 25 per cent of the ready reckoner (RR) rate of the land as the annual lease.

According to this policy, the renewal of lease is for 30 years and at the end of every five years, the charges increase as per the RR rate. Further, the BMC’s D ward officers must come to the collectorate for a hearing on December 26.

In the event the BMC fails to make the payment, then under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act 1966, Section 53, the stalls will be confiscated by the collectorate, the notice warns.

A senior BMC official, requesting confidentiality confirmed that they have received a letter from collector over payment of commercial charges for allowing stalls at Girgaum. “We are currently scrutinising the whole issue and accordingly we will file our reply on it.”