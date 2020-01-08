FPJ Exclusive: CM Thackeray urges intellectuals, artists & social activists to give inputs in making govt policies

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has launched a special drive to reach out to the intellectuals, artists and social activists seeking their suggestions for the preparation of government policies. Thackeray has sent out signed letters to them saying that as CM he wants to further strengthen the Maharashtra legacy and its traditions and customs and at the time make efforts to transform the state.

''I also want to take forward the legacy of my grandfather Prabhodhankar Thackeray and father Bal Thackeray. It will be my sincere efforts to serve the state with vigour. I need your cooperation and support,'' Thackeray said in his letter.

Further, Thackeray said he is keen to work hard so that Maharashtra remains top in all sectors. ''Your experience and expertise will help me to achieve my goal,'' he noted.

Thackeray assured that the government will implement all policies for the welfare of the state and its people. ''This will be possible with your active support and cooperation,'' Thackeray said.

In his response, noted literate Professor Hari Narke said he will extend his cooperation to Thackeray for his efforts to make Maharashtra progressive as envisaged by the warriors Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Shahu and social reformers BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Sane Guruji.

Thackeray's initiative is crucial when a section of intellectuals, artists and social activists have launched a drive against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.