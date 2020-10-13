FPJ Exclusive: CEA team to hold maiden meeting at noon to probe Mumbai power failure

Mumbai: A committee constituted by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) will hold a maiden meeting here in Mumbai on Tuesday noon to probe the grid disturbance which occurred in Mumbai and the adjoining areas on October 12.

The committee will be chaired by CEA’s Chief Engineer (Power System Planning and Appraisal) and it will be attended by the representatives of the Western Region Power Centre, Power System Operation Corporation (Posoco), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, and the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

Power Ministry sources told Free Press Journal, “The CEA committee will look into whether the grid failure was because of technical flaws in the system or due to manual error or due to malfunction. It will also look into how three transmission lines including Kalwa-Talegaon, Kalwa-Padgha, and Kalwa-Kharghar tripped and why the Mumbai’s islanding scheme failed. Although, Tata Power and Adani Electricity operated islanding facilities, why Mumbai’s inbuilt generation did not sustain after tripping of three lines.” The committee will also assess efforts made by the power utilities to strengthen the power evacuation and transmission as recommended by a number of committees and directed by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.