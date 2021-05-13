FPJ Exclusive: BMC waives payable penalty

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday waived the penalty charged for the regularisation of free FSI features into habitable FSI use which is as per the approved construction plan payable by property owners, up to December 31, 2021. However, to regularise free FSI features into habitable FSI use, the BMC has clarified, this is provided it does not involve new construction and will be granted to those property owners who can buy the FSI and pay development charges if the FSI is available as per the current provision of Development Control & Promotion Regulations 2034.

Free FSI features include elevation projections, niches, voids, dry balconies and flower beds which were sold earlier as usable carpet area.

However, in the case of realty players, they will continue to pay FSI premium and development charges for under-construction projects as before. A BMC official told The Free Press Journal, “It is a win-win situation for the civic body and property owners. BMC will continue to mobilise revenue from FSI premiums and development charges.”