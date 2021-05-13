FPJ Exclusive: BMC waives payable penalty

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday waived the penalty charged for the regularisation of free FSI features into habitable FSI use which is as per the approved construction plan payable by property owners, up to December 31, 2021. However, to regularise free FSI features into habitable FSI use, the BMC has clarified, this is provided it does not involve new construction and will be granted to those property owners who can buy the FSI and pay development charges if the FSI is available as per the current provision of Development Control & Promotion Regulations 2034.
Free FSI features include elevation projections, niches, voids, dry balconies and flower beds which were sold earlier as usable carpet area.
However, in the case of realty players, they will continue to pay FSI premium and development charges for under-construction projects as before. A BMC official told The Free Press Journal, “It is a win-win situation for the civic body and property owners. BMC will continue to mobilise revenue from FSI premiums and development charges.”
He noted that the BMC had issued a circular in February 2020, whereby realty players had to buy FSI @35-60 per cent of ready reckoner (RR) and pay development charges to the extent of 4-8 per cent and pay scrutiny fees. In addition, they had to also pay a heavy penalty of 10 per cent of RR to regularise the construction work.
The BMC circular however, continues to levy penalty ranging from 20-100 per cent on realty players for under-construction projects.
The Practicing Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association’s honorary secretary Yomesh Rao said, “I personally feel this policy circular will bring in a lot of relief and bring in the feasibility to regularise to all those anxious property purchasers who are running from pillar to post to protect their houses and offices. Commissioner Iqbal Chahal is not only handling the pandemic but also taking other administrative decisions so that Mumbaikars are benefited. It will also increase BMC’s revenue and its efficiency due to reduction in complaints.” He further noted that this would also increase the revenue due to premiums and property tax on the increased areas.
