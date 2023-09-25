FPJ Exclusive: Amid Festive Season, Several Sweet Shops In Mira-Bhayandar Flout FDA’s ‘Use By Date’ Display Rule

FPJ

Several sweet shops in Mira Road and Bhayandar are brazenly flouting the advisories issued by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) authorities including display of ‘use by date’ information for loose sweets kept in trays and containers.

“Such anomalies cannot be tolerated”

“These sweet shop owners are prompt in displaying the per kg/piece rate, but they refrain from mentioning the shelf life. Such anomalies which are directly related to the health of people cannot be tolerated. The FDA should immediately take steps to drill sense into the minds of such selfish owners of defying establishments,” said municipal corporator-Rohit Suvarna.

Toll-free number for complaints

Assistant FDA commissioner (Thane) Digamber Bhogawde, said “While sample testing is a regular process, surveillance is intensified during the festive season as sweets are sold and consumed in large quantities. Five shops have been fined for not displaying the use-by-date board. People can call us on our toll-free number 1800 222 365 to register complaints.”

Like an annual ritual during the festive season, the FDA issues a list of directions to sweet-makers and shopkeepers which includes-preparing sweets in hygienic conditions, use of drinking water, use by date to be mentioned while displaying sweets on counter for sale, temperature checks and medical tests of workers to ensure that they are free from any infections and skin diseases. However, most of the sweet shop owners are brazenly defying the guidelines.