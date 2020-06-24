FPJ EXCLUSIVE: 5,600 medical students drafted for Covid duty

Mumbai: The state government proposes to deploy about 5,600-plus medical students, currently pursuing graduation and post-graduation, on Covid 19 duty. This was necessitated since the government has been receiving representations from the district collectors and municipal commissioners about the shortage of doctors, despite an increase in bed capacity for Covid-19 patients. The state government will shortly issue a notification assigning them Covid-19 duties across the state.

Of these 5,600 students, nearly 2,600 will be MBBS graduates pursuing their MD and MS, diplomas in MD, those affiliated to the Diplomate in National Board and those enrolled in the three-year medical course with the Maharashtra State Critical Care Management.

In addition, there will be 3,000 students from 18 government and 14 private medical colleges, including those who have completed their MBBS and are doing internships and students preparing for their final-year exam.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope told The Free Press Journal, "I have sent letters to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the minister of medical education and drugs to make available all these students, by an order on Covid 19 duty. I expect the deployment of these medical students will be done soon. Students pursuing post-graduation will be given certificates with internal assessment, so that they can treat Covid-19 patients in the ICU or those on ventilator support.’’ He informed that MBBS graduates and those preparing for final exam will be deployed in Covid Care Centres and other facilities.

Tope clarified that the department of medical education and drugs would ensure that students joined duty, as it was not optional.

Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra) President Dr Avinash Bhondwe said the doctor-patient ratio is reducing, with the increasing number of Covid-19 patients. "In such a situation, there is a need for 25% more doctors. The government’s move to deploy post-graduate students is acceptable but asking to treat Covid-19 patients is not a viable alternative,’’ he noted.

Dr Bhondwe suggested the government should consider the option of deploying doctors from AYUSH.