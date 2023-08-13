FPJ Exclusive: 17 Deaths Recorded In Less Than 12 Hours At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital In Kalwa | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: In a news that came as a shocker on Sunday morning, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa is said to have recorded around 17 deaths within a short span of just 12 hours. According to information received from the sources at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa around 17 deaths took place from yesterday (12th August) around 10 pm till morning 8:30 am today.

Hospital Official Shares Details With The FPJ

Speaking with the FPJ Aniruddha Malgaonkar the chief medical officer and superintendent of the hospital said, " All the patients who have died were very serious also they were referred by the private hospital when they were at the last stage."

"Also, 3-4 patients were more than 80 years old. The 17 figure I will confirm because as of now even I am taking the details," he added.

The tragedy took place in Kalwa, situated within the larger city of Thane. Significantly, Thane happens to be the home town of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hospital itself runs under the administration of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an entity that has been under the governance of the Shiv Sena party for an impressive span of three decades.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

