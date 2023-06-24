CGSI Places Strength, Support Behind Right To Repair Bill | representative pic

The Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI) is reportedly working on a ‘Right to Repair Bill’ that it plans to present to the Centre. The Bill aims to ensure consumers’ right to repair products at even non-authorized centres and shops without infringing the product warranty.

The CGSI previously received widespread publicity during Covid-19 for outing 40% of the sanitizers in the market to be of sub-standard quality, with many road-side sellers selling coloured water instead.

The body is also simultaneously working on a writ petition and a public interest litigation (PIL) aimed at ensuring that citizens get records of incoming calls and minimize the challenges they face during mergers of banks and branches, such as the change in IFSC code or account numbers.

“Now if someone has opted for auto-pay for his electricity and other bills, or he is to get money from shares or other sources of income, they do not get it. They get stopped and a person who is out for say five months may come back home to no electricity or no money coming in. We want that banks should do these things at their end so that consumers do not face unnecessary harassment,” said Dr M S Kamath, general secretary of CGSI. The body is also looking for ways to help consumers from the threats they face from digital transactions.

These initiatives are among the latest in CGSI’s long history of consumer movement to ensure that rights of citizens are secured. CGSI was established in 1966 in response to a tragedy wherein 40 people suffered dropsy and glaucoma after consuming groundnut oil adulterated with toxic argemone oil and the culprits escaped without punishment.

CGSI established to protect consumer rights

The 1960s were also the times of exploitation of consumers by manufacturers and service providers with no strong consumer voice. “This outrage energized nine women to organize a movement to fight and protect consumer rights by establishing CGSI,” said CGSI chairman Dr Sitaram Dixit.

Before the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 came into effect in India, CGSI took up issues where consumer safety was at stake or they were cheated. In 1977, CGSI began testing to check the quality of supplies in the market, including pressure stoves, gas cylinders, geysers, electrical appliances and fittings, eventually leading to the Household Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, informed Dixit. The body also came up with testing kits that would enable lay consumers to check the quality of milk.

CGSI received the National Award for Consumer Protection in 1991 and has represented many government bodies. It also informs and educates consumers by conducting seminars, events, workshops, and monthly magazine ‘Keemat’.

Consumer education at school level

To inculcate awareness among children and rural folks, the body encouraged Maharashtra Education Board to introduce consumer education in school curriculum.

The voluntary nature of the body and the Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be challenging for CGSI, slashing its budget for publicity. “Since we are a voluntary body, it becomes difficult to talk to the press and inform them about our work. We are short of volunteers but have things lined up. Many activities are ongoing now too,” said Kamath.