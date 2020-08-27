FPJ Eco Ganesha: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar bids adieu to Lord Ganesha

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have placed restrictions of Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, it cannot curb the spirit and enthusiasm that pervades the city at this time. The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has, over the last few days, published many photos of environment-friendly Lord Ganesha idols sent in by different people from their homes.

This initiative has been undertaken in association with the Mumbai Mayor and the winners stand a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award.

In case you were wondering about the competition, here's how you can still be a part of it:

Register your participation by tweeting to our official Twitter handle @fpjindia using the tag #FPJecoganesha.

Send your Eco-Ganesha pictures and videos on our WhatsApp number - 9819093657.

Note: Please send best of 5 photos only and make sure the videos are under 60 seconds.

An eminent celebrity jury will announce five winners from both categories - individual household and housing societies.

One Exclusive Mayor's choice award will be selected by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Every participant will be awarded a participation certificate.