FPJ Dialogue: 'Development Is Main Issue This Time In Assembly Election,' Says BJP Mumbai President & Bandra (West) MLA Ashish Shelar

Bhartiya Janta Party Leader Ashish Shelar | File Photo

Mumbai: BJP Mumbai president and Bandra (West) MLA Ashish Shelar has said that development is the main issue in the assembly election. Shelar visited The Free Press Journal’s office on Wednesday. During his interaction with the FPJ team, he provided insights into the political situation in the city.

Currently, the BJP holds 16 seats in Mumbai, but a decision is yet to be made on how many additional seats it will get in the Mahayuti seat-sharing discussions. Shelar said the BJP has reflected upon the results of the general election held earlier this year. The BJP does not want to dwell on past issues or reopen old wounds, he said. “We reflected upon the election results in Maharashtra. This time we have focused on increasing contact with party workers and concentrating on development work,” the MLA said.

BJP Leader Speaks On The Split In The Shiv Sena

The BJP leader also spoke about the split in the Shiv Sena and the decision of the Eknath Shinde faction to join the Mahayuti and head up the government. “‘Why did my family split?’ might be your question, but it’s not the voters’ question,” he said referring to Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena.

“When your people leave your party, it raises doubts about your leadership. Uddhav Thackeray is turning a matter of self-reflection into an issue of ego.”

Ashish Shelar Criticises Shiv Sena-UBT

Shelar criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT) – particularly Aaditya Thackeray – for its stand on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which is being implemented by the Adani Group, and the displaced residents who will have to be resettled.

“Instead of talking about the challenges in Dharavi, its homes, businesses, and industries, Aaditya Thackeray is only focused on Adani’s profits and what Adani is getting. His fight is about what Adani is earning, while our fight is about what the poor in Dharavi should receive,” he said.

“Aaditya’s battle is with contractors, but ours is about ensuring transparent tenders so that the homes go to those who deserve them. Dharavi has become the epicentre of urban Naxalism. It was once known as Asia’s largest slum, but now all eligible, protected, and unauthorised residents will get homes. Dharavi will also become a manufacturing hub, yet urban Naxalites are coming together to oppose this, and Aditya Thackeray is their spokesperson,” the BJP leader claimed.

Shelar once again claimed that “vote jihad” is taking place in Dharavi. Congress MLA and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad recently wrote to the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), demanding action against Shelar for allegedly using the controversial term. The BJP leader, however, stated: “Leaders are afraid of what will happen if the message spreads among Muslims, Dalits and Marathis – this is what vote jihad is.” Shelar said Gaikwad is dependent on Shiv Sena (UBT) for votes, which is why she was “speaking their language”.