FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses Nearly ₹7 Lakh Trying To Buy Dry Fruits Online |

Mumbai: A 38-year-old Mulund-based woman lost a staggering Rs6.93 lakh in just three days while attempting to purchase dry fruits via a group on Facebook at a 40% sale.

The victim, a resident of Veena Nagar, Mulund West, came across a post advertising dry fruits at a 40% discount on a Facebook group called "Mulund Buy Sale Group" on July 20. She contacted the WhatsApp number mentioned and was told she could buy the dry fruits for Rs1,140. She made the payment using a quick response (QR) code provided by the sellers and was promised that the product would be delivered in two days.

Mulund Police initiates probe

However, the victim was informed on the same night that her order was not confirmed. When she asked for a refund, the scammers asked her to provide her QR code and promised to return the money immediately. They then claimed to have mistakenly sent her Rs10,000 extra, which she was asked to return. They gained her trust by sending her Rs100 and later made the same claim of having sent an extra Rs49,000, and Rs38,450 yet another time, by mistake to the complainant, who returned all the transactions back. Checking her bank account revealed that a total of Rs6,93,500 had been deducted from her account but no amount had been credited.

The Mulund Police have initiated a probe and are tracing the bank accounts to which the money was sent. The victim has submitted her bank statements highlighting all the transactions she made to the scammers.

