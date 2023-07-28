FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated Of ₹12.50 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

A senior executive working in a finance company fell victim to a fraudulent scheme, losing a sum of ₹12.50 lakh. The woman, identified as the victim, was deceived by an individual who approached her on the pretext of marriage.

According to the Kanjurmarg police officer, the accused gained the woman's trust by promising to return the money within a few days. However, once he received the funds, he failed to fulfill his commitment and disappeared, disconnecting all contact.

Creating an illusion of sincerity

The accused initially established a friendly rapport with the woman through phone calls and video chats, creating an illusion of sincerity. Eventually, he vanished after successfully acquiring the money.

In her complaint to the police, the woman disclosed that a user named Surya Parvathanani messaged her on her Instagram ID, claiming they had connected on the Jeevansathi app previously, but communication was interrupted due to the deletion of his account.

Believing his story, the woman initiated conversation on Instagram, and the two soon exchanged mobile numbers to continue their interactions.

Taking advantage of woman's trust

The accused continued to build a bond with the woman, expressing his desire to marry her during a conversation conducted in Telugu. The woman was pleased with the interaction, and the accused further impressed her by sharing his bank statement and business details.

Taking advantage of the woman's trust, the accused informed her about an urgent need for money, stating that his bank account had been frozen. Trusting him completely, the woman transferred a total of ₹12.50 lakh to the accused's account in multiple transactions.

The Kanjurmarg police are currently investigating the case to apprehend the fraudster and bring him to justice.

