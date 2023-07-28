 FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated Of ₹12.50 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated Of ₹12.50 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated Of ₹12.50 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

The accused initially established a friendly rapport with the woman through phone calls and video chats, creating an illusion of sincerity. Eventually, he vanished after successfully acquiring the money.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

A senior executive working in a finance company fell victim to a fraudulent scheme, losing a sum of ₹12.50 lakh. The woman, identified as the victim, was deceived by an individual who approached her on the pretext of marriage.

According to the Kanjurmarg police officer, the accused gained the woman's trust by promising to return the money within a few days. However, once he received the funds, he failed to fulfill his commitment and disappeared, disconnecting all contact.

Creating an illusion of sincerity

The accused initially established a friendly rapport with the woman through phone calls and video chats, creating an illusion of sincerity. Eventually, he vanished after successfully acquiring the money.

In her complaint to the police, the woman disclosed that a user named Surya Parvathanani messaged her on her Instagram ID, claiming they had connected on the Jeevansathi app previously, but communication was interrupted due to the deletion of his account.

Believing his story, the woman initiated conversation on Instagram, and the two soon exchanged mobile numbers to continue their interactions.

Taking advantage of woman's trust

The accused continued to build a bond with the woman, expressing his desire to marry her during a conversation conducted in Telugu. The woman was pleased with the interaction, and the accused further impressed her by sharing his bank statement and business details.

Taking advantage of the woman's trust, the accused informed her about an urgent need for money, stating that his bank account had been frozen. Trusting him completely, the woman transferred a total of ₹12.50 lakh to the accused's account in multiple transactions.

The Kanjurmarg police are currently investigating the case to apprehend the fraudster and bring him to justice.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: CBI Arrests Delhi Man, Recovers Cash Worth ₹ 1 Crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated Of ₹12.50 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Cheated Of ₹12.50 Lakh On Pretext Of Marriage

Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai

Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Action Taken Against Education Depart Malpractices in Mumbai

Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide Near Vidhan Bhavan; Rescued

Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide Near Vidhan Bhavan; Rescued

Mumbai News: Snake Bite & Appendicitis To Be Included Under MPJAY Says Tanaji Sawant

Mumbai News: Snake Bite & Appendicitis To Be Included Under MPJAY Says Tanaji Sawant

FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel City Police Nabs 29-Year-Old Cyber Fraud Within 4 Hours

FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel City Police Nabs 29-Year-Old Cyber Fraud Within 4 Hours