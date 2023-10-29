FPJ Cyber Secure: Wadala Couple Scammed Of ₹11 Lakh In Online Investment Fraud

Representational photo | FPJ

A Wadala-based couple lost Rs 11 lakh after a fraudulent investment agent promised them substantial returns through an online portal.

They encountered a man named Ajay Sharma through a mutual friend in May. Sharma claimed to represent a company called ROBO Trade Investment.

Allegedly, Robo Trading, also known as Systematic Trading, operates through a computer programme that leverages a bot's intelligence to execute trades, reducing manual errors and emotional factors. When the couple asked whether Sharma's company was registered, he sent them a document via WhatsApp – an SEBI Registration Certificate. According to this certificate, Sharma's company, Robo Trade Investment, was supposedly located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and registered with the National Stock Exchange. This led the couple to trust Sharma and his company.

In April, the couple decided to invest their money in Sharma's company. They opened two trading accounts via Sharma's provided portal link and began transferring funds to a bank account. In total, they paid Rs 11.93 lakh from April to June.

The portal displayed promising returns, with profits seemingly accumulating. According to the couple, they observed their Rs. 7 lakhs investment showing a return and profit of Rs. 22 lakhs. However, when they inquired about making a withdrawal, Ajay presented a screenshot from the portal indicating a loss in their investment. On June 30, they requested a withdrawal but received no funds. Their attempts to discuss this with Ajay proved fruitless.

"We attempted to find information about the company online, but there was nothing about it. We also verified with SEBI whether a company like this was registered, as Ajay had claimed, only to discover it was fraudulent," said the complainant, who subsequently contacted the police and filed a complaint.