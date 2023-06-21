FPJ Cyber Secure: Vile Parle Man Loses ₹57K To Online Fraudster In Fake Job Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was duped of ₹57,000 that he paid in various transactions to a fraudster who claimed to provide a job to the victim.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Vile Parle, received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be a recruiter and offered him a job in a leading company and asked to pay ₹2600 for the interview round.

Web of deceit

Days later, the victim emailed his documents to the “recruiter” and another caller asked him to pay ₹12,400 for documents verification, ₹24,000 for medical tests and ₹18000 for conducting his physical interview. Cheating

When the victim tried to call the “recruiters”, they did not pick up repeated calls from him. Later, he visited the company's Powai office and he was informed that the offer letter was fake and that the company has no such site.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

