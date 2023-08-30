FPJ Cyber Secure: Ulwe Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh In Attempt To Get ₹50,000 Loan; Pobe On

Fraud | Representative photo

A 44-year-old man from Ulwe lost ₹1.47 lakhs to cyber fraudsters while trying to get a ₹50,000 loan.

The complainant, a driver, received a link to an advertisement on his mobile in May 2023 and clicked on it. The next day, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller offered him a ₹50,000 loan from Reliance Financial. However, he asked to submit an Aadhar number, PAN and photographs to start the process for loan disbursement.

Later he also shared one more number for Google Pay, and in order to process the loan papers, he was asked to transfer ₹45,00, ₹6500, ₹26,00 and ₹5400. The victim transferred these amounts to a bank account. The next day, the cyber fraudster asked him to pay more to get the loan, and accordingly, he again transferred ₹2250, ₹2150 and ₹10,600.

In the same manner, with different charges and processing fees, from May 25, 2023, to June 14, 2023, the cyber fraudsters took ₹1,47,400 from him. After transferring all the charges, when he asked for the loan money, he was again asked to pay a few more charges. Realising that he was cheated, he approached NRI Coastal police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case against three unidentified persons under sections 417 and 420 of IPC and section 66 D of the IT Act and started an investigation.