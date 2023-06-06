FPJ Cyber Secure: Two friends lose ₹1.45 lakh in appointment fraud | representative pic

Mumbai: A 35-year-old fashion designer seeking an appointment for her tailor in a hospital lost Rs1 lakh after she filled in details of a link that a fraudulent sent her after getting the cyber crook’s number on the internet on Saturday. The amount was lost in 20 transactions within 19 minutes. The victim's friend was also duped in a similar manner when she was trying to book an appointment for her mother.

On Sunday, a friend of the victim said that she too had been duped in a similar way when she was trying to book a full body checkup for her mother. The fraudster had siphoned Rs45,000 in nine transactions. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

