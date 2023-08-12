FPJ Cyber Secure: SoBo Resident Loses ₹55 Lakh To Link-Like Fraud, Cyber Cops Help Her Get ₹21 Lakh Back

Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: A 50-year-old resident of Malabar Hill lost ₹55 lakh to a potential part-time job offer she received on WhatsApp. In her enthusiasm to earn while working from home, she transferred the amount to the bank account of the caller but soon realised that she had been cheated of her hard-earned money. However, a quick call to the police helped her recover ₹21 lakh.

As per the woman’s complaint to the south Mumbai cyber cell on August 7, she was offered an opportunity to earn by liking YouTube links through WhatsApp. Initially, she received ₹150 per like and got paid nine times. When offered a paid task, she began depositing money into the caller’s account in the anticipation of getting paid back more.

She ended up transferring ₹55 lakh without any sign of money in her own account. When she demanded to be paid, she was asked to pay GST of ₹5 lakh. Suspecting having been cheated, she called the cyber cops, who froze the account in which the payment was paid and retrieved ₹21 lakh. The police said the legal process following the bank account freeze is underway and the complainant will soon get her money back.