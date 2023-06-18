FPJ Cyber Secure: Scientist Loses ₹9 lakh While Searching For A New Job Online

A 36-year-old toxicology scientist lost around ₹9 lakh to cyber fraudsters while searching for jobs online. In his complaint lodged with the Mulund police, Archankumar Mamillapalli said that he works with a reputed FMCG firm, but was in search of a new job.

The cons apparently found his resume posted on a recruitment site and contacted him on WhatsApp, with the offer of an online part time job.

How the fraudsters cyber trapped the victim

The sender introduced himself as Ramesh and asked Mamillapalli to join Telegram, a messaging app. Next, the fraudster forwarded a form link and asked to fill it. The scientist diligently filled all his information and even paid a registration fee of ₹200 through the UPI ID given by Ramesh.

An account was created in the name of the aggrieved on a fake website and he was asked to take up prepaid shopping tasks on the portal. Initially, ₹250 was deposited in the account, after which Mamillapalli was asked to deposit ₹500 for getting a shopping task. In this manner, he was made to deposit money while his earnings reflected in the account.

Scientist realizes he had been duped

He later tried to withdraw the amount, but in vain. So, he spoke with Ramesh who said that he needs to deposit more money and take up new tasks for getting his earnings. From May 25, 2022 to February 2, 2023, Mamillapalli deposited a total of ₹8,94,329 in more than 40 transactions, said a police official. When he refused to pay further and asked for his money, the fraudster went incommunicado, making the scientist realize that he had been cheated.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.